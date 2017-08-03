No sweat! Fried chicken chain in Japan introduces 'girl's perspiration' flavour

TOKYO - A fried chicken chain in Japan has introduced a bizarre flavour of sauce for its signature karaage dish - girl's sweat or perspiration.

Tenka Torimasu, which has half-a-dozen take-out outlets in the Japanese capital, launched the new sauce earlier this month.

And it is not just any girl's sweat, Tenka Torimasu attempts to replicate the "refreshing sweat of young women working hard to become pop singers", local news websites reported.

The inspiration stems from members of girl group Kamen Joshi, who wear hockey masks to cover their faces while performing.

But the ingredients reportedly used to make the sauce are more conventional - it is a mix of salt, lemon juice and cheese.

Tenka Torimasu said the new item is selling for 400 yen (S$4.90) and will be available till Oct 31.

The chain also offers a wide variety of other sauces, such as cheese curry, wasabi mayonnaise and Japanese plum.