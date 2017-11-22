Minions Cafe to open at Orchard Central, first outside of Japan, from Nov 23 to Jan 31

SINGAPORE - Say bello! to all things yellow and goggle-eyed at Orchard Central from Thursday (Nov 23).

The first Minions Cafe outside Japan popping up at Orchard Central mall in Orchard Road, from Nov 23 to Jan 31.

The minions, yellow creatures that talk funny and love bananas, are from the the popular animated film series Despicable Me. Despicable Me 3 opened in cinemas in June this year.

The pop-up cafe operated as the "The Despicable Me 3 Cafe" in five different locations in Japan - Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka - from July to September this year, attracting more than 173,000 visitors.

Besides dishing up 14 original Minions-themed food and drinks items, the cafe is also selling exclusive Minions Cafe products alongside Despicable Me 3 merchandise.

The popup is run by THE GUEST cafe&diner, managed by Parco Co Ltd, which also ran the Minions cafes in Japan. On opening day tomorrow, there will be appearances by Minions mascots created just for the pop-up cafe.