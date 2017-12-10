Michelin-starred Hawker Chan draws long queues with new outlet in Melbourne

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Hawker Chan - touted as the world's cheapest Michelin-starred eatery - saw throngs of visitors at the opening of its first outlet in Australia on Dec 8.

Australian news media reported snaking queues outside the single Michelin star restaurant on Melbourne's Lonsdale Street over the weekend, with many eager for a taste of its signature soya sauce chicken rice.

Hawker Chan is a spin-off of local hawker stall Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle, which was started by Mr Chan Hon Meng at Chinatown Complex.

Mr Chan was awarded the Michelin star for the second time in a row last year (2016).

7News Melbourne reported that customers had waited up to two hours in line.

On its first day, the eatery sold 200 chickens, about five times the average Chinatown restaurant, it said.

Prices for a meal start at A$6.80 (S$6.90) for the soya sauce chicken rice.

The signature sauce that goes into this dish is mixed by a chef in a locked room in Singapore, before it is shipped to Australia, according to 9News.

Mr Chan told reporters there that he chose Melbourne because it is a beautiful city and he believes that Australia will love his food.

According to lifestyle and culture website Broadsheet Melbourne, the restaurant seats up to 92 people, and does not offer table service or reservations.

Besides its famous chicken dish, it also services roast park, char siew or pork rib, with rice or noodles.