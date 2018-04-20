McDonald's to offer free delivery on its app from April 23 to 25

SINGAPORE - Those craving burgers and fries from McDonald's Singapore can get their meals delivered for free over three days, starting next Monday (April 23).

The fast food chain on Friday announced that it will be commemorating its inaugural McDelivery Day from April 23 to 25.

To enjoy free delivery, customers should place their orders on the McDelivery app and enter the promotion code, MCDELIVERY.

"The inaugural McDelivery Day is about thanking our valued customers for their support over the years, as well as about celebrating connections made possible by McDelivery," said Ms Agatha Yap, the senior director of marketing and digital at McDonald's Singapore.

On Monday, McDonald's Singapore uploaded a video to its YouTube channel of one of its publicity initiative in the Central Business District, where strangers were brought together to share a fast food meal.

The video carries the tagline: We deliver happy connections".

From May 2, the fast food chain will also be launching its Happy Sharing Box as a permanent item on the menu.

The box features finger food favourites, such as Chicken McNuggets and McWings, in various combinations. Two sizes will be available, with prices starting from $7.35.