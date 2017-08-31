McDonald's nasi lemak burger back by popular demand

SINGAPORE - Fast food chain McDonald's has brought back its popular nasi lemak burger for a second run.

The burger, which was first launched on July 13 but sold out in less than two weeks due to overwhelming demand, is available at all outlets from Thursday (Aug 31), after breakfast hours.

McDonald's said it was the chain's most successful promotions in recent years, with close to 750,000 burgers sold.

Inspired by the Malay dish of coconut rice, the semolina-bun burger consists of a cornflakes-coated fried chicken thigh patty infused with a spiced coconut marinade, fried egg, caramelised onions, cucumber slices and sweet and spicy sambal sauce.

Three other Singapore-themed items are also making a comeback: the Bandung McFizz, coconut pie and Chendol McFlurry.

In addition, the chain is launching two new items - potato wedges and a sweet corn-flavoured ice cream cone.