Make a braised beef short rib with carrots for a flavourful festive dish

METHOD

1. Season each rib generously all over with salt and pepper. If time permits, set aside for an hour to let seasoning penetrate meat.

2. Heat oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Put a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. When pan is hot, add olive oil just to film the bottom. Working in batches so as not to crowd pan, brown a few short ribs at a time on both meaty sides. Reduce heat as necessary to achieve browning gradually; it may take 4 to 5 minutes per side for well-browned ribs. This will guarantee dark, rich colour for the sauce. Transfer ribs to a Dutch oven or deep, wide baking dish. Leave skillet on the heat.

3. Use a clove to pin a bay leaf to the rounded side of each onion half. Set the onion cut side down in the skillet and let cut side brown for a minute or two. Transfer onion to pot with ribs.

4. Add tomato paste and wine to skillet and bring to a simmer, stirring and scraping with a wooden spoon to dissolve all of the flavourful brown bits, then pour wine mixture over ribs.

5. Add broth to Dutch oven, cover and bake for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, until meat is very tender when probed. Remove from heat, uncover and skim fat from surface.

6. Fill a large saucepan with well-salted water and bring to a boil. Add carrots and simmer until done, but not too soft, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain carrots, reserving 1/2 cup of cooking water.

7. Return saucepan to stove over medium-high heat and add butter. Add leeks, season with salt, and cook, stirring, until barely softened. Add carrots and reserved cooking water. Gently combine, turn off heat and cover for 5 minutes.

8. Carefully transfer short ribs to a large, deep serving platter. Bring braising juices to a boil over high heat. If you wish to thicken the sauce lightly, add potato starch mixture and cook 1 minute more. Ladle sauce over ribs.

9. Transfer carrot and leek mixture, along with buttery juices, to a serving dish. Sprinkle carrots and ribs with parsley and chives and serve.

Yield: 6 servings

Total time: 3 hours