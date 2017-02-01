Madeira still has a place at the table

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Recent years have not been kind to the historic pantheon of fortified wines.

Port, sherry and Madeira once played fundamental roles in the drinking regimen of wine lovers. Now? They have had to reinvent themselves for a world that offers far more choices in wine and no longer seems to value the high alcohol or sweetness in fortified wines or the occasion of the after-dinner drink.

Partly, this means promoting fortified wines as cocktail ingredients, which keeps the flow of wine going but seems a little sad, as it fails to recognise the intrinsic grandeur of these wines.

Port may have the biggest challenge in winning a new audience, as it is intensely sweet, high in alcohol and perhaps best suited for the postprandial smoke fests of a departed era.

Sherry, because it is primarily dry and wonderfully flexible with savoury food, has a path forward, particularly because the sherry business has begun to shift from mass production of mediocre wines to the smaller production of exceptional wines.

Madeira is somewhere in the middle. Like sherry, it can be deliciously refreshing. It has somewhat dry versions, too, although you have to seek them out. Like port and some types of sherry (oloroso in particular), it is quite high in alcohol, often 19 per cent or more.

How might Madeira fit into a modern wine drinker's portfolio of choices? Wine School thrives on that sort of exploration.

Most of you know how Wine School works. I pick a genre of wine and recommend three bottles for drinking over the course of a month, in a natural setting with food, family and friends.

In a departure from our usual method, I suggested for this month three wildly different wines, featuring different grapes, although they were all Madeiras. The bottles all came from the Historic Series, a special set of Madeiras from the Rare Wine Co. of Brisbane, California, an importer and merchant that has been unrivaled in its efforts to revive Madeira in the United States.

Rare Wine, working in collaboration with Vinhos Barbeito, a leading Madeira producer, has tried to create the styles of Madeira regionally common in the 18th and early 19th centuries, when the wine was prized throughout the United States.

The three bottles I chose were the Charleston Sercial Special Reserve, the driest, made with the sercial grape; the New York Malmsey Special Reserve, an intensely sweet wine made with the malmsey or malvasia grape; and the Boston Bual Special Reserve, made with the bual grape, which is sweeter than the sercial but not as sweet as the malmsey.

What unites them all as Madeira? First, they all come from the Portuguese island of Madeira. Second, they are all made in the same unorthodox manner, which turns ordinary thinking about wine on its head.

Heat, oxygen and vibration are all considered to be the enemies of wine, but Madeira is purposely heated during its production and its ageing. It is also subjected to the slow, controlled oxidation of prolonged barrel ageing. In colonial days, when the rigours of long ocean voyages posed challenges to shipping most wines, Madeira seemed to thrive with rolling and pitching on the open sea.

When the wine is ready to be consumed, it has another surprise waiting: Open the bottle, drink some of it and forget about the rest for days, weeks, even years. Most wines would go bad, but Madeira is virtually indestructible.

One reader, AJ of Boston, suggested that even so, Madeira is best consumed within a week. I have to disagree. I haven't noticed a decline in quality over even far longer periods.

In every way, Madeira is a departure from previous explorations in Wine School. Yet an intrepid group of readers largely embraced it and was delighted.

"Words cannot describe how amazing these wines are," said Ron L. of Gainesville, Florida, who was inspired to acquire not only these three Madeiras but two more as well.

VSB, who drank the sercial with both shrimp sautéed in garlic, saffron and Madeira and roasted prime rib and potatoes, called the meal wonderful.

"Perhaps the Wine School's best lesson," he said.

Dan Barron of New York enjoyed the sercial with skirt steak with anchovies and lime. "The sweet and salty flavours were so lovely together," he said, although he added that it was not as harmonious with pork tenderloin.

What about the sweeter Madeiras? Another reader, Ferguson, did not expect much from the bual, she said, but found it went beautifully with creamy Swedish meatballs. And Martin Schappeit of Forest, Virginia, confirmed my belief that the malmsey is a brilliant match for chocolate. Valentine's Day revelers, please take note: Your annual question has just been answered.

I tried the wines with a variety of foods. While I reserved the malmsey for chocolate, I drank the bual and the sercial with a spicy chicken biryani. Spicy foods generally go wonderfully with sweet still wines, but the Madeiras were too high in alcohol to work well. The spiciness of the dish amplified the heat of the alcohol.

The wines were far more in tune with a meal of weisswurst and baked beans, made with Rancho Gordo yellow eye beans. A hint of molasses sweetness in the beans dovetailed beautifully with the wines. I had a slight preference for the sercial over the bual, but, then, I generally do.

Let me say, simply, that I love everything about good Madeira. I love the colour, somewhere between honey and amber, brightening to a sort of reddish orange at the edges. I love the tension between sweetness and acidity that makes Madeira so refreshing, and I love the flavours, which resound in the mouth in a way that often causes me to imagine I am seeing colours.

Almost by chance, I also had the opportunity to try a series of Madeiras at the Beatrice Inn in Greenwich Village, which is putting together a collection of Madeiras to pair with its chef Angie Mar's Dickensian cooking. The restaurant's emphasis on roasted meats and savory meat pies and tarts is reminiscent of an era when Madeira was the wine of choice.

Having left the wine pairings to the restaurant, I was brought a sercial with a savory cherry tart - delicious! A bual matched the intensity and richness of a chicken liver mousse, while with the côte de boeuf I was served a glass of a rare vintage Madeira, a 1998 made of the terrantez grape, which was once prolific on the island but, because of its fragility, had largely been forgotten until recent inklings of a comeback.

This was a brilliant combination. The live-wire acidity of the Madeira cut through the fat and richness of the beef, while its slight sweetness melded perfectly.

Although I will always champion the deliciousness and utility of Madeira, I realise it's not to everybody's taste. George Erdle of Charlotte, North Carolina, tried each of the wines with his tasting group and found that while they didn't dislike the Madeiras, they weren't particularly drawn to them.

"All in all, we thought Madeira might not be high on our list of favorite wines, but once again a welcome, eye-opening experience," he said.

That's exactly the spirit we promote. If the willingness to explore doesn't always lead to utter satisfaction, it at least builds context and confidence in one's taste. Try it again a year from now, Mr. Erdle, and see if you still feel the same way.

The final word comes from Alesia Snyder of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, whose tasting group tried all three wines. By the time they got to dessert, the noble exploration had evolved into a rollicking good time.

"We were drinking whatever, and the tasting had disintegrated into simple enjoyment of the wines, foods and friends," she said.

May I say, what could be better? Madeira may not be a nightly drink for most people, but it clearly has a novel role to play.