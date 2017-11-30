Japanese bento service offers wagyu beef bento that costs more than $3,500

(JAPAN) - The Japanese are famously willing to spend on food. Think of grapes that cost more than $13,000 and a bluefin tuna that costs more than $2.3 million.

Now meet the latest extravagance: A wagyu beef bento that will set you back $3,516.17.

This is no ordinary beef bento though, according to a report from Japanese website Soranews24. The beef comes from Tottori Prefecture, whose wagyu beef was rated as the highest quality beef in Japan by the Wagyu Registry Association.

The premium cuts of beef, ranging from prime rib and tenderloin to brisket and chuck tender, are served on top of Kinu Musume rice grown in the same region.

There is even a real wasabi root for you to grate so you can enjoy fresh condiment with your meal. The wasabi, and the pears used in the dipping sauce, are all grown in Tottori, a region on the west coast of Japan famed for its sand dunes.

For the steep price tag, you get 4.5kg of different cuts, served in an actual wood bento box (no fake plastic here) which displays the cuts in compartments correlated to the shape of a cow.

The bento is being offered by bento delivery service Gochikuru until March 31 and requires two weeks' advance notice. Unfortunately this is available only in Japan, maybe serious meat lovers may want to plan a trip there if you are keen on sampling this beefy offering.