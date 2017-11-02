Japan-themed foodcourt to open at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 14

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport's biggest restaurant, a 300-seat Japan-themed foodcourt, is set to open its doors to the public in just under two weeks.

The airport announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 1) evening that Japan Gourmet Hall Sora - located at Terminal 2 - will commence operations on Nov 14.

Modelled after a gourmet food market, it will feature several popular Japanese food and beverage brands in one collective dining space.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported in August that it will target travellers and Singaporeans alike, and serve dishes such as fresh seafood bowls and okonomiyaki pancakes.

Japan Gourmet Hall Sora will be operated by SG Retail Pte Ltd, a joint venture between ANA Trading and Komars Group, on an initial three-year lease.

ANA Trading, the trading arm of All Nippon Airways Holdings, reportedly invested 200 million yen (S$2.4 million) in the foodcourt.

It is aiming for annual sales of 450 million yen and could offer mileage programme perks.

This is not the first time an airline has ventured into the food business at Changi - Emirates Retail Ltd operates The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, Hudsons and Pret a Manger in the T3 transit area.