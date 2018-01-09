Introducing the mango-avocado

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new type of fruit has been making waves on social media.

Dubbed the mango-avocado, the variety is said to be softer than either fruit in its name.

Fresh Mangoes owner Heru Andriyono said the mango-avocado can be peeled and eaten in very much the same way as an avocado.

He stressed, however, that it is not a new hybrid of fruit that is the combination of a mango and avocado. It is a variety of arum manis mango (a popular type of mango in Indonesia that literally translates to fragrant and sweet) and can be very sweet if it is picked at the right time and using the right technique

“If it isn’t ripe, it cannot be peeled like an avocado,” said Mr Heru.

A mango-avocado can cost Rp 30,000 (S$3) a fruit and Rp 250,000 for a dozen.