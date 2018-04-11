Gimbap, a seaweed rice roll, is South Korea's answer to perfect picnic food

(THE KOREA HERALD) - The season of outdoor picnics has dawned. If Western countries have the sandwich, Korea has gimbap as item of choice for dining alfresco in the park.

A roll of gimbap -- rice, vegetables and other ingredients wrapped tightly in a seaweed laver sheet -- is considered both the classic picnic lunch and takeout food for Koreans.

The typical gimbap consists of white rice, carrots, spinach, fried egg, ham, cucumber and yellow pickled radish.