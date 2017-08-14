Fuss-free stir-fried eggplants, a perfect side dish

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In the summertime, Korean tables are full of vegetable side dishes. Here is a quick and easy summer side dish made with eggplants.

Asian eggplants have tender skin and sweet flesh. Look for slender eggplants with a rich purple colour and shiny skin, and without any soft or brown spots.

To add a pop of green to the dish, I used a couple of green chilli peppers for this recipe. Garlic chives (buchu) works really well with this dish as well. Sometimes, I also add a handful of mushrooms (oyster, king, or shiitake mushrooms). If you use more vegetables than the recipe calls for, be sure to add more seasoning.

This is a mild version seasoned with soya sauce. You can use a little bit of oyster sauce too if you have it. It will add another layer to the flavours.

GAJI BOKKEUM (STIR-FRIED EGGPLANTS)

INGREDIENTS

1 eggplant, about 200g

1⁄2 medium onion

2 small green chilli peppers

1 Tbs soya sauce

1 Tbs rice wine

1 Tbs corn syrup (Korean oligodang) or 1 tsp sugar

Cooking oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 small thumb-size piece of ginger, cut into matchsticks

A pinch of salt and pepper

1⁄2 Tbs sesame oil

1⁄2 tsp sesame seeds

METHOD

1. Cut the eggplants lengthwise in half. Then cut diagonally into slices about three-quarters of a centimeter thick.

2. Thinly slice the onion, and slice the chilli peppers diagonally.

3. For the seasoning, mix the soya sauce, rice wine, and corn syrup (or sugar) in a small ball.

4. Heat a pan with a tablespoon of cooking oil over medium high heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger, and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the eggplants and stir-fry, for a minute or two until they start to soften.

5. Stir in the seasoning from step 3, and then add the peppers.

6. Continue to stir-fry until the eggplants are well-coated with the seasoning and the pepper is slightly wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Turn the heat off.

7. Drizzle the sesame oil over, and mix well again. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds to serve.

Serves two