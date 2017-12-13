Frozen yogurt chain Llao Llao says it has 'nothing to do with Yole', will reopen soon

SINGAPORE - Frozen yogurt chain Llao Llao has issued a new statement regarding the closing down of its outlets in Singapore, clarifying that it has "absolutely nothing to do with Yole Frozen Yogurt".

News of the Spanish chain closing its outlets here emerged last week. Media reports said it would be replaced by yogurt brand Yole.

However, Llao Llao said in a Facebook post on Tuesday night (Dec 12) that it has "absolutely nothing to do with Yole Frozen Yogurt".

It added that although Yole has physically taken over its existing outlets across the island, the product served is not Llao Llao's yogurt.

"The company with which we have been developing our brand in Singapore has unilaterally decided to close all the establishments in the country and reopen them under the Yole Frozen Yogurt brand," said Llao Llao. "The closing of the 29 establishments in Singapore is very disappointing for us after so many years of work, but we face the situation with the peace of mind of having always fulfilled our commitments."

Llao Llao added that it was "far from finished in Singapore" and is instead working to keep the brand in the country.

"We will be back with new stores soon, much sooner than you can expect, so stay tuned to our social networks," it said. "Thank you for your loyalty and trust."

Llao Llao opened its first outlet in Marina Square in 2012 to snaking queues. It quickly spread across the island, with frequent lines in its town outlets.

The yogurt came in various sizes, with customisable toppings such as fruit and variations of chocolate sauce.

The Straits Times has reached out to Llao Llao and Yole for more information.

Llao Llao is not the only chain to have its franchise shops converted to another brand this year. Gong Cha was famously replaced by LiHo in June and has reopened an outlet here early this month.