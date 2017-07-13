From traditional kissatens to hip bespoke roasteries

The founder of Bear Pond Espresso Katsuyuki Tanaka is, perhaps, as pedantic as you can get over coffee. Sometimes grouchy, often misunderstood, the cafe has drawn flak online for alleged poor service.

While it may not win any customer service awards, Bear Pond scores with its coffee that has earned it a cult following since its opening in 2009.

Tanaka spent 18 years in New York before returning to Tokyo and opened his shop in the bohemian enclave of Shimokitazawa. He says: "I try to deliver espressos out of passion, and passion is most important to life."

Order the signature Dirty, a rich, smooth coffee beverage served in a mason jar that consists of two layers: the first, 80 per cent espresso and 20 per cent cold milk; and the second with 80 per cent milk and 20 per cent espresso.