From Jurong to Geylang to Sembawang: 14 places to dine at in Singapore

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Lotus Thai Restaurant, which was established in 2007, aims to tantalise your taste buds with traditional and authentic Thai cuisine.

You can expect a spectrum of mouth-watering food at wallet-friendly prices.

Over the years, the business has expanded and new dishes have been added.

The latest addition to the company's outlets is at the second level of Paya Lebar Square, which is a shopping mall conveniently located next to Paya Lebar MRT Station.

Do not miss signature dishes such as the Steamed Whole Seabass with Lemon Sauce and Tom Yum Seafood Soup.

The Steamed Whole Seabass with Lemon Sauce combines fish sauce, lime, lemon juice, chilli padi, sugar, garlic and coriander for a tangy taste.

The Tom Yum Seafood Soup (Red) is a rich concoction of prawns, squid, sliced fish, tom yum paste, Carnation milk, lemon juice, chilli padi, coriander, lime leaves, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, lemongrass and blue ginger.

The Homemade Fish/Prawn Cakes are tangy and sweet, and should be paired with chilli for an added kick.

The Basil Leaves Chicken, which goes well with rice, has a stronger flavour than what is served in other eateries.

The Green Curry Beef is a sweet savoury curry that is rich in herbal flavours. It comes with small and tender pea eggplants, but the beef stands out because of its tenderness and savoury meaty flavour.

Vegetarian dish options are also available.

The outlet at Jalan Besar, on the corner of Hindoo Road, is a cosy 40-seater restaurant with attentive, knowledgeable and diligent staff who provide quick service.

Retro Thai ballads and classical songs add dashes of authenticity to similar settings in Bangkok.

Lotus Thai Restaurant is the place to go for genuine Thai goodness that will not bust your wallet.

LOTUS THAI RESTAURANT

Address: 145, Jalan Besar

Tel: 6291-3869

WEST

This Muslim-owned eatery brings you delicious halal Hong Kong cuisine.

Kowloon Express was founded in 2014 by Ms NurLiana Ali and Mr Muhammad Mikail Andy Chee.

The head chef is a Hong Kong citizen. As such, you can experience authentic Hong Kong cuisine with a hipster ambience.

Its best-selling HK Style Roasted Duck has a homemade special duck sauce and spicy chilli dip. It is not a dish for the faint-hearted. Other dishes include mouth-watering dim sums and pau dishes. Also on the menu are the delicious Beggars Chicken, Char Siew Chicken Rice, Duck Porridge and Stew Beef Noodles.

Head to the restaurant this Mother's Day to give your mother a well-deserved treat.

Visit the eatery's Facebook and Instagram pages to find out more.

KOWLOON EXPRESS

Address: Clementi Avenue 3, Eng Wah Cinema, 321 Clementi, 01-01

Tel: 6250-0833 (for booking)

NORTH

This Sembawang cafe knows how to attract diners and keep them coming back for more delicious meals. It is always coming up with new dishes and adding fresh touches to existing ones.

Woody's Salted Egg Burger is one example.

It comprises a juicy, fire-grilled salted and egg-marinated beef patty. It is topped with garden-fresh vegetables, ripe tomatoes and cheese that has been torched to golden perfection. A bull's eye egg, sunny-side up and stacked on slices of streaky bacon, is added. The whole mixture is then placed between slices of toasted buns.

It comes with classic steak fries and salad. The patty is generously doused in Woody's special-recipe salted egg sauce, which turns the burger into a meal fit for a king.

WOODY FAMILY CAFE

Address: 12F, Andrews Avenue, Singapore 759930

Tel: 6758-1185/9835-6126

Open: 3pm to midnight daily

NORTH

The Salted Egg Crab is this restaurant's most famous dish.

It comes in creamy and crispy versions, both of which contain salted egg and butter.

Yi Jia South Village Seafood Restaurant is also famous for its Beancurd with Preserved Vegetable.

So try the dishes for yourself - you will not be disappointed.

YI JIA SOUTH VILLAGE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 550-552, MacPherson Road

Tel: 6747-8263/9170-5207

CENTRAL

This restaurant was originally located at Rangoon Road, and now has a new outlet at South Bridge Road.

It has been operated by a family which spans three generations.

The recipe, which has been passed down through the generations, uses only fresh pork from Indonesia and peppercorns from Sarawak in East Malaysia.

The meat is tender and the broth is fragrant - making the dish a great attraction for diners from around the world.

LEGENDARY BAK KUT TEH

Address: 42/46, South Bridge Road

Tel: 6535-9969

Open: 10am to 11pm daily

Website: www.legendarybkt.com

CENTRAL

This eatery has been around for 40 years, and the Jalan Berseh outlet is helmed by a third-generation relative of the founder.

Fresh seafood is used to make the fried mee sua, which is the house speciality.

In the threadfin head and yam soup, the fish head broth is simmered over a slow fire to extract the fish's natural essence.

Fresh napa cabbage and sweet yam are added to make a hearty soup.

The Hae Zhor (Prawn Paste Chicken) and Special Tofu uses fresh chicken thigh meat.

GOOD CHANCE POPIAH

Address: New World Centre, 1, Jalan Berseh, 01-15

Tel: 9622-9445

Open: 11.30am to 9.30pm, closed on Mondays

CENTRAL

This is Singapore's first authentic Vietnamese barbecue restaurant.

Highlights include charcoal barbecue gourmet meat and seafood dishes.

Somedishes are the same as those on Ho Chi Minh City's streets.

Try the Pho Dac Biet (special beef noodles), the Bun Bo Hue (special spicy beef rice noodles) and the Com Suon (pork chop rice set).

For even more authenticity, broken rice from Vietnam is used. Try a taste of real Vietnamese culture and dining ambience.

LANG NUONG VIETNAM

Address: 18, Foch Road

Tel: 9235-3548

Open: 11.30am to 11pm daily

CENTRAL

After visiting Big Street, you will see Thosai in a new light.

Bring the family together this Mother's Day to create your own Thosai and pancakes at $15 per person ($10 for kids under 12).

Try the Chicken Rice - individually crafted sushi-style servings of pulot hitam (black glutinous rice) with slices of skinless steamed kampung chicken on top.

Also check out the delicious Char Kway Teow and Hokkien Mee.

BIG STREET

Address: 104/106, Jalan Besar

Tel: 6100-2661

Open: 11am to 1am (Sundays to Thursdays), 11am to 3am (Fridays and Saturdays), 8am to 10.30am (Saturdays and Sundays), closed on Mondays

CENTRAL

Kee Hiong's Tua Kut is an authentic Klang herbal "Big Bone" Bak Kut Teh soup.

It features a meaty tender leg bone in its signature broth, prepared in more than 16 traditional Chinese herbs. Limited quantities are available daily.

The dish is served with a bowl of garlic rice and side dishes such as Tau Pok, peanuts, dough fritters and braised egg.

Imported ingredients and chefs from Klang ensure a genuine taste. It is available for delivery on UberEATS, HonestBee and Deliveroo.

KEE HIONG BAK KUT TEH

Address: 101, Upper Cross Street, 01-05L, People's Park Centre

Tel: 6532-0380

Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily

EAST

This Penang Laksa stands out - thanks to the generous chunks of fresh ikan kembong (mackerel).

It is also packed with many ingredients such as ladies' fingers and brinjal, and comes with a spicy-sour and tangy fish broth.

You are sure to get a runny nose as soon as you dig into the laksa, which has a robust flavour.

You will not want to miss this gem if you are a true laksa lover.

PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Address: 76, Geylang Lorong 25A

Tel: 6841-3002

Open: 11am to midnight daily (including public holidays)

Website: www.penangseafoodrestaurant.com.sg

EAST

This is the place to patronise for turtle soup.

It also serves other soup, such as the pork stomach soup with black pepper corn as well as the black chicken soup.

Ser Seng (Turtle) Restaurant, which began as a pushcart stall, moved to Tai Seng in the 1960s.

In the 1980s, the area underwent heavy development.

The founder, Mr Tan, felt that it was not conducive for food qualityand moved Ser Seng to its present air-conditioned premises.

So head there for your turtle soup fix!

SER SENG (TURTLE) RESTAURANT

Address: 39, Tai Thong Crescent

Tel: 6287-6341

Open: 11am to 7pm, closed on Mondays

EAST

Kim's Place Seafood has a new premium dish, which is called the Huge Cuba Lobster Hokkien Mee.

The lobster head is boiled in the prawn soup broth in a hotpot. The Hokkien Mee is then poured into the rich lobster soup and left to stew. It is served with lobster meat and two raw eggs on the noodles.

It costs $168++ per pot and serves up to 10 people.

Head for Kim's Place quickly so that you will not miss out on this dish.

KIM'S PLACE SEAFOOD

Address: 43, Joo Chiat Place

Tel: 6742-1119

Open: 11am to 1am daily

WEST

This family-owned restaurant specialises in fine Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine.

Its signature dishes include tom yam seafood soup, Thai-Teochew-style steamed fish and baked pineapple rice.

The fried rice and sweet-and-sour pork are cooked in the Cantonese style, and the dishes are not too strong on the palate.

You can ask for the dishes to be prepared to suit your preferences, so head here for a great family dining experience.

LOTUS GARDEN RESTAURANT

Address: 4, International Road, Jurong Town Swimming Complex, Singapore 619698 Tel: 6265-3718 Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily

Website: www.lotusgardensg.com

SOUTH

Established in 1984, Mariners' Corner Restaurant is still whipping up dishes with recipes dating back to the colonial period.

Helmed by a third-generation father-and-son team, its signature Oxtail Stew requires Worcestershire sauce and at least five hours of cooking to make it tender and with a special tang for the sauce.

Mr Jeremy Say, the junior of the team, is directly involved in kitchen operations to maintain food quality and freshness.

Try out the dishes yourself to become a believer.

MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT

Address: 120, Cantonment Road, #01-02, Maritime House, Singapore 089760

Tel: 6224-9928 (for reservations)

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily