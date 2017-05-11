From Jurong to Geylang to Sembawang: 14 places to dine at in Singapore

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Lotus Thai Restaurant, which was established in 2007, aims to tantalise your taste buds with traditional and authentic Thai cuisine.
You can expect a spectrum of mouth-watering food at wallet-friendly prices.
Over the years, the business has expanded and new dishes have been added.
The latest addition to the company's outlets is at the second level of Paya Lebar Square, which is a shopping mall conveniently located next to Paya Lebar MRT Station.
Do not miss signature dishes such as the Steamed Whole Seabass with Lemon Sauce and Tom Yum Seafood Soup.
The Steamed Whole Seabass with Lemon Sauce combines fish sauce, lime, lemon juice, chilli padi, sugar, garlic and coriander for a tangy taste.
The Tom Yum Seafood Soup (Red) is a rich concoction of prawns, squid, sliced fish, tom yum paste, Carnation milk, lemon juice, chilli padi, coriander, lime leaves, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, lemongrass and blue ginger.
The Homemade Fish/Prawn Cakes are tangy and sweet, and should be paired with chilli for an added kick.
The Basil Leaves Chicken, which goes well with rice, has a stronger flavour than what is served in other eateries.
The Green Curry Beef is a sweet savoury curry that is rich in herbal flavours. It comes with small and tender pea eggplants, but the beef stands out because of its tenderness and savoury meaty flavour.
Vegetarian dish options are also available.
The outlet at Jalan Besar, on the corner of Hindoo Road, is a cosy 40-seater restaurant with attentive, knowledgeable and diligent staff who provide quick service.
Retro Thai ballads and classical songs add dashes of authenticity to similar settings in Bangkok.
Lotus Thai Restaurant is the place to go for genuine Thai goodness that will not bust your wallet.
LOTUS THAI RESTAURANT
Address: 145, Jalan Besar
Tel: 6291-3869
WEST
This Muslim-owned eatery brings you delicious halal Hong Kong cuisine.
Kowloon Express was founded in 2014 by Ms NurLiana Ali and Mr Muhammad Mikail Andy Chee.
The head chef is a Hong Kong citizen. As such, you can experience authentic Hong Kong cuisine with a hipster ambience.
Its best-selling HK Style Roasted Duck has a homemade special duck sauce and spicy chilli dip. It is not a dish for the faint-hearted. Other dishes include mouth-watering dim sums and pau dishes. Also on the menu are the delicious Beggars Chicken, Char Siew Chicken Rice, Duck Porridge and Stew Beef Noodles.
Head to the restaurant this Mother's Day to give your mother a well-deserved treat.
Visit the eatery's Facebook and Instagram pages to find out more.
KOWLOON EXPRESS
Address: Clementi Avenue 3, Eng Wah Cinema, 321 Clementi, 01-01
Tel: 6250-0833 (for booking)
NORTH
This Sembawang cafe knows how to attract diners and keep them coming back for more delicious meals. It is always coming up with new dishes and adding fresh touches to existing ones.
Woody's Salted Egg Burger is one example.
It comprises a juicy, fire-grilled salted and egg-marinated beef patty. It is topped with garden-fresh vegetables, ripe tomatoes and cheese that has been torched to golden perfection. A bull's eye egg, sunny-side up and stacked on slices of streaky bacon, is added. The whole mixture is then placed between slices of toasted buns.
It comes with classic steak fries and salad. The patty is generously doused in Woody's special-recipe salted egg sauce, which turns the burger into a meal fit for a king.
WOODY FAMILY CAFE
Address: 12F, Andrews Avenue, Singapore 759930
Tel: 6758-1185/9835-6126
Open: 3pm to midnight daily
NORTH
The Salted Egg Crab is this restaurant's most famous dish.
It comes in creamy and crispy versions, both of which contain salted egg and butter.
Yi Jia South Village Seafood Restaurant is also famous for its Beancurd with Preserved Vegetable.
So try the dishes for yourself - you will not be disappointed.
YI JIA SOUTH VILLAGE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Address: 550-552, MacPherson Road
Tel: 6747-8263/9170-5207
CENTRAL
This restaurant was originally located at Rangoon Road, and now has a new outlet at South Bridge Road.
It has been operated by a family which spans three generations.
The recipe, which has been passed down through the generations, uses only fresh pork from Indonesia and peppercorns from Sarawak in East Malaysia.
The meat is tender and the broth is fragrant - making the dish a great attraction for diners from around the world.
LEGENDARY BAK KUT TEH
Address: 42/46, South Bridge Road
Tel: 6535-9969
Open: 10am to 11pm daily
Website: www.legendarybkt.com
CENTRAL
This eatery has been around for 40 years, and the Jalan Berseh outlet is helmed by a third-generation relative of the founder.
Fresh seafood is used to make the fried mee sua, which is the house speciality.
In the threadfin head and yam soup, the fish head broth is simmered over a slow fire to extract the fish's natural essence.
Fresh napa cabbage and sweet yam are added to make a hearty soup.
The Hae Zhor (Prawn Paste Chicken) and Special Tofu uses fresh chicken thigh meat.
GOOD CHANCE POPIAH
Address: New World Centre, 1, Jalan Berseh, 01-15
Tel: 9622-9445
Open: 11.30am to 9.30pm, closed on Mondays
CENTRAL
This is Singapore's first authentic Vietnamese barbecue restaurant.
Highlights include charcoal barbecue gourmet meat and seafood dishes.
Somedishes are the same as those on Ho Chi Minh City's streets.
Try the Pho Dac Biet (special beef noodles), the Bun Bo Hue (special spicy beef rice noodles) and the Com Suon (pork chop rice set).
For even more authenticity, broken rice from Vietnam is used. Try a taste of real Vietnamese culture and dining ambience.
LANG NUONG VIETNAM
Address: 18, Foch Road
Tel: 9235-3548
Open: 11.30am to 11pm daily
CENTRAL
After visiting Big Street, you will see Thosai in a new light.
Bring the family together this Mother's Day to create your own Thosai and pancakes at $15 per person ($10 for kids under 12).
Try the Chicken Rice - individually crafted sushi-style servings of pulot hitam (black glutinous rice) with slices of skinless steamed kampung chicken on top.
Also check out the delicious Char Kway Teow and Hokkien Mee.
BIG STREET
Address: 104/106, Jalan Besar
Tel: 6100-2661
Open: 11am to 1am (Sundays to Thursdays), 11am to 3am (Fridays and Saturdays), 8am to 10.30am (Saturdays and Sundays), closed on Mondays
CENTRAL
Kee Hiong's Tua Kut is an authentic Klang herbal "Big Bone" Bak Kut Teh soup.
It features a meaty tender leg bone in its signature broth, prepared in more than 16 traditional Chinese herbs. Limited quantities are available daily.
The dish is served with a bowl of garlic rice and side dishes such as Tau Pok, peanuts, dough fritters and braised egg.
Imported ingredients and chefs from Klang ensure a genuine taste. It is available for delivery on UberEATS, HonestBee and Deliveroo.
KEE HIONG BAK KUT TEH
Address: 101, Upper Cross Street, 01-05L, People's Park Centre
Tel: 6532-0380
Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily
EAST
This Penang Laksa stands out - thanks to the generous chunks of fresh ikan kembong (mackerel).
It is also packed with many ingredients such as ladies' fingers and brinjal, and comes with a spicy-sour and tangy fish broth.
You are sure to get a runny nose as soon as you dig into the laksa, which has a robust flavour.
You will not want to miss this gem if you are a true laksa lover.
PENANG SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Address: 76, Geylang Lorong 25A
Tel: 6841-3002
Open: 11am to midnight daily (including public holidays)
Website: www.penangseafoodrestaurant.com.sg
EAST
This is the place to patronise for turtle soup.
It also serves other soup, such as the pork stomach soup with black pepper corn as well as the black chicken soup.
Ser Seng (Turtle) Restaurant, which began as a pushcart stall, moved to Tai Seng in the 1960s.
In the 1980s, the area underwent heavy development.
The founder, Mr Tan, felt that it was not conducive for food qualityand moved Ser Seng to its present air-conditioned premises.
So head there for your turtle soup fix!
SER SENG (TURTLE) RESTAURANT
Address: 39, Tai Thong Crescent
Tel: 6287-6341
Open: 11am to 7pm, closed on Mondays
EAST
Kim's Place Seafood has a new premium dish, which is called the Huge Cuba Lobster Hokkien Mee.
The lobster head is boiled in the prawn soup broth in a hotpot. The Hokkien Mee is then poured into the rich lobster soup and left to stew. It is served with lobster meat and two raw eggs on the noodles.
It costs $168++ per pot and serves up to 10 people.
Head for Kim's Place quickly so that you will not miss out on this dish.
KIM'S PLACE SEAFOOD
Address: 43, Joo Chiat Place
Tel: 6742-1119
Open: 11am to 1am daily
WEST
This family-owned restaurant specialises in fine Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine.
Its signature dishes include tom yam seafood soup, Thai-Teochew-style steamed fish and baked pineapple rice.
The fried rice and sweet-and-sour pork are cooked in the Cantonese style, and the dishes are not too strong on the palate.
You can ask for the dishes to be prepared to suit your preferences, so head here for a great family dining experience.
LOTUS GARDEN RESTAURANT
Address: 4, International Road, Jurong Town Swimming Complex, Singapore 619698 Tel: 6265-3718 Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily
Website: www.lotusgardensg.com
SOUTH
Established in 1984, Mariners' Corner Restaurant is still whipping up dishes with recipes dating back to the colonial period.
Helmed by a third-generation father-and-son team, its signature Oxtail Stew requires Worcestershire sauce and at least five hours of cooking to make it tender and with a special tang for the sauce.
Mr Jeremy Say, the junior of the team, is directly involved in kitchen operations to maintain food quality and freshness.
Try out the dishes yourself to become a believer.
MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT
Address: 120, Cantonment Road, #01-02, Maritime House, Singapore 089760
Tel: 6224-9928 (for reservations)
Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm daily