French tea label Betjeman & Barton opens in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Betjeman & Barton’s story began in 1919, when tea experts Arthur Betjeman and Percy Barton, driven by their desire to introduce their concept of the English art of tea to the Parisians, decided to open the first shop in the French capital entirely dedicated to tea.

Inevitably influenced by French taste, the duo proposed a perfectly balanced blend of cultures and created a unique meeting place which combined Parisian chic and British fantasy.

At Betjeman & Barton, each tea undergoes a rigorous selection process based exclusively on its ability to meet the expectations of the brand and the demands of its discerning customers.

Bestsellers include Pouchkine (bergamot and citrus), Eden Rose (rose), Malesherbes (passion fruit, peach, rose and strawberry), Des Amours (passionfruit, mango, pineapple, orange and jasmine), Earl Grey (bergamot) and Rooibush Jardin Rouge (rose, strawberry, vanilla and grapefruit).

Loose teas are sold in colourful canisters made in France, with unique seasonal canisters for Easter, Christmas and other festive celebrations – each canister is specially made as well as airtight to ensure the teas sold maintain their aroma and flavour.