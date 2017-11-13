Cute, Instagram-worthy fare at The Soup Spoon x Cartoon Network Cafe

SINGAPORE - Tuck into Instagram-worthy dishes at the soon-to-open Soup Spoon Union x Cartoon Network Cafe at Punggol Waterway Point.

Dishes here are inspired by cable channel Cartoon Network's TV programmes the Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10, Adventure Time and We Bare Bears.

The 93-seat cafe, which incorporates various cartoon characters and a kid's corner, opens on Saturday (Nov 18) at noon.

Dishes include Pan-Pan Calzone, inspired by We Bare Bears' panda character Pan Pan ($10.90++); a cheesy and crusty Omnitrix Pizza ($14.90++), with pepperoni and seaweed for Ben 10 fans; and the Blossom Carrot Cake ($14.90++), with marshmallows, named after one of the mighty Powerpuff Girls.

Expect appearances by Powerpuff Girls and Ben 10 mascots on the opening day.

THE SOUP SPOON UNION X CARTOON NETWORK CAFE

Where: Waterway Point Mall, 83 Punggol Central, B1-12

Opens at noon on Nov 18.