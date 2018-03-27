Bo Innovation chef Alvin Leung to open first Singapore restaurant in April

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong's "Demon Chef" Alvin Leung will open Forbidden Duck - his first restaurant in Singapore - this April.

The Cantonese restaurant at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) will serve Chef Leung's signature Peking-style and slow-cooked roast duck. Also on the menu are classic Cantonese dishes and afternoon dim sum.

Forbidden Duck is among Chef Leung's latest offerings, and began with an outlet in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay last year. The Hong Kong restaurant's dim sum menu offers items including crispy duck skin with smoked soft-boiled duck egg and salt and pepper bombay duck while its a la carte menu includes barbecue Yunnan black pig "char siu" and lobster and vermicelli with black truffle har mi XO.

Chef Leung owns the three-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong, which is best known for its modern Chinese gastronomy.

MBFC will also add another eatery in April - the one-Michelin-starred restaurant, Qi - House Of Sichuan. This branch of the Hong Kong restaurant will feature contemporary Sichuan dishes.