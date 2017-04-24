9 rainbow food items to eat and drink in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino has been making its rounds online.

And while the colourful drink may not be available here (yet), there are plenty of other unicorn foods, and drinks, you can tuck into in Singapore.

For the uninitiated, "unicorn food", according to The New York Times, refers to "any food item jazzed up with dye or cute accessories like fruit cut into little shapes or mountains of pastel marshmallows". This food trend also encompasses Instagram-worthy rainbow-hued food and drink. Hashtag us #STFoodTrending if you spot any noteworthy dishes.

In the meantime, here's ST Food's guide to nine places with colourful cuisine to get you started.

1 RAINBOW CHEESE TOASTIE



Grilled rainbow cheese sandwich from Epicurious. ST FILE PHOTO



The grilled cheese sandwich ($9) is filled with a cheese mixture made up mainly of mozzarella, and truffle oil. To achieve the rainbow colours, vegetable puree is mixed into the cheese – beetroot is used for pink, carrot for orange and yellow, spinach for green, potato and butterfly pea flower for blue, and red cabbage for violet. A small amount of liquid food colouring is used as well to enhance the colours.

Where: Epicurious, UE Square Shopping Mall, 81 Clemenceau Avenue, 01-13

Open: 8.30am to 5pm, (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Monday

Info: Call 6734-7720 or go to www.facebook.com/ EpicuriousSG and http://www.epicurious.com.sg/

2 RAINBOW AND PADDLEPOP CHEESECAKE



Paddle-pop cheesecake from Cravings. PHOTO: CRAVINGS / FACEBOOK



This 48-seat cafe in Punggol has Rainbow and Paddle-pop cheesecakes (from $3.90 a slice). It also makes other cakes and desserts, and also has a catering arm offering buffet fare, dessert tables and cake customisation.

Where: 6 Tebing Lane, 01-05

Open: 4pm to 1am (Wednesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Info: Call 8685 8786 or go to www.cravings.com.sg

3 RAINBOW LATTE



Rainbow latte from I AM, a bistro in Haji Lane. PHOTO: I AM



The hottest latte art trend from Las Vegas has made its way to I Am cafe, where edible food colouring is swirled into the coffee ($5, above). I Am also sells a rainbow mille crepe, layered with white and dark chocolate, at $8.90 a slice, and a very tall rainbow cake, also $8.90 a slice, that is perfect for sharing.

Where: I Am, 674 North Bridge Road, 01-01

Open: 11am to 11pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11am to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays), 11am to 10pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6295-5509 or go to https://www.iam.com.sg/

4 UNICORN TEARS AND GOLD BREW



Unicorn Tears (left) and Gold Brew from Dapper Coffee. ST FILE PHOTO



If unicorns could cry, their tears, as Dapper Coffee would have you believe, would be blue and glittery. The cafe sells bottled Unicorn Tears (above, left), which taste like a fruity syrup. It is priced at $10 a bottle. Another sparkly option is Gold Brew (above, right), cold-brew coffee shimmering with gold dust.

Where: Dapper Coffee, 73A Amoy Street, open: 8am to 5pm (weekdays), closed on weekends

Info: Go to dappercoffee.com/

5 RAINBOW BAGEL



Rainbow bagels from Word, a bistro in Upper Thomson Road. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



One of the highlights at Word, a Muslim-owned bistro in Upper Thomson, are its rainbow bagels. Order the Handsome Burg ($20), a hearty beef burger, drizzled with a punchy sambal-like peanut sauce, which comes in a soft rainbow bagel.

Where: Word, 906P Upper Thomson Road, near Springleaf Road

Open: Noon to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: SMS reservations to 9699-4829/9742-9224 or go to www.facebook.com/wordbistro/

6 MULTI-LAYER RAINBOW JELLY HEARTS CHEESECAKE



Multi-layer rainbow cake from TheJellyHearts. PHOTO: THEJELLYHEARTS



This cake has a biscuit base, followed by layers of multi-coloured cream cheese, fresh fruit and jelly. It is priced from $49.90. All products from TheJellyHearts are halal-certified.

Where: TheJellyHearts, two outlets at E!hub@ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, 02-111; and One Raffles Place, 1 Raffles Place, B1-08

Open: E!hub - 10am to 9.30pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 10am to 10pm (Fridays and Saturdays); One Raffles Place - 10am to 9pm (weekdays), 10am to 4pm (weekends and public holidays)

Info: Order online at thejellyhearts.com/

7 RAINBOW JAR CAKE



A rainbow jar cake from Little Nothings Bakery PHOTO: LITTLE NOTHINGS



Add that pop of colour to your next party with rainbow jar cakes ($12 each) from online bakery Little Nothings.

Where: Follow this online store on Instagram @littlenothings

Info: Call or WhatsApp 9652-4112. Order online at www.littlenothingsbakery.com/ or e-mail hellolittlenothings@gmail.com

8 RAINBOW CHIFFON CAKE



Rainbow chiffon from Polar Puffs & Cakes PHOTO: JANICE WEE



Tuck into a light and fluffy rainbow chiffon cake from Polar Puffs & Cakes. It is priced at $6.90 each.

Where: Polar Puffs & Cakes, outlets islandwide including Bedok Mall, Bugis Junction, Tampines Mall, Great World City and Jurong Point.

Various opening hours.

Info: Go to http://polarpuffs-cakes.com/ for the full list of outlets.

9 RAINBOW CAKE



Rainbow cake from Lynn's Cakes & Coffee. PHOTO: LYNN'S CAKES / FACEBOOK



Lynn's Cakes & Coffee opened in 2013, and serves a range of cakes (from about $6.50 a slice) and savoury items. Its Rainbow Cake is one of its best sellers.

Where: Lynn's Cakes & Coffee, 11 Eng Kong Terrace

Open: 11am to 7pm (Tuesday to Thursdays), 11am to 9pm (Fridays and Saturdays), 11am to 8pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays.

Info: Call or e-mail hello@lynnscakes.com.sg