Uniqlo's collection with J.W. Anderson to launch in Singapore on Sept 22

SINGAPORE - Uniqlo's collection with Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson will launch in Singapore on Sept 22.

The Singapore launch follows a few days after its Sept 19 launch in the United Kingdom.

The 33-piece Fall/Winter 2017 collection for men and women will be available at the Orchard Central flagship store here and online at www.uniqlo.com/sg.

Key items from the collection include outerwear in wool or tweed such as a belted trench coat, jackets and sweaters, with accents of tartan for an Irish touch.

According to the press release, prices range from $19.90 for a graphic t-shirt to $249.90 for a trench coat.

Anderson, who has his own label called J.W.Anderson, is known for his signature bold and graphic design aesthetic. The 32-year-old is also the creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, a post he has held since 2013.

Commenting on his much-anticipated collaboration with Uniqlo, Anderson said in a press release: "For me, the point of doing this collaboration was that I believe in democracy in fashion, and what I hope will be achieved is that any age demographic can pick up and find something within the collection to relate to. Doing something with Uniqlo is very interesting. It means you come up with a wardrobe which is universal and quirky."

This is not the first time that Anderson is collaborating with a fast-fashion giant. He previously collaborated with British high-street brand Topshop on a range of limited-edition clothing and accessories in 2012, which led to a second successful collection in 2013.