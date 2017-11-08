Fashion diplomacy: A look at how Melania Trump dresses to fit all occasions on her Asia tour

SINGAPORE - US President Donald Trump is currently on a tour of five Asian countries. While an important question to ask is what he can do for diplomacy, it is just an important to ask what diplomacy can do for Melania Trump's wardrobe.

The American First Lady started the tour bundled up in a thick coat in Tokyo, but has made a less conservative fashion choice by the time she got to their second stop, Seoul, choosing to wear a sheer dress to a state dinner.

It remains to be seen what the 47-year-old will sport during her next few days in China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

1. Arriving in Japan, she stepped off the plane in a striped wool Fendi coat embellished with flowers. She paired it with nude Manolo Blahnik heels. In this ensemble, her activities included visiting luxury pearl retailer Mikimoto's flagship Ginza store with prime minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie to learn about Japanese pearl cultivation.



US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Japan wearing a striped wool Fendi coat embellished with flowers. PHOTO: REUTERS



2. For dinner with the prime minister and his wife at Ginza Ukai Tei restaurant, she wore a mid-length black coat and a black sash.



US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were hosted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie to a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei in Tokyo. PHOTO: REUTERS



3. To meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at Tokyo's Imperial Palace, as well as to attend a calligraphy class at an elementary school, she wore a navy Dior dress with flowing sleeves and a flared mid-length skirt. Uncharacteristically, she wore her hair in an up-do.



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed by Emperor Akihito (second right) and Empress Michiko (right), upon their arrival at the Imperial Palace on Nov 6, 2017, in Tokyo. PHOTO: REUTERS



4. She attended a state dinner hosted by Prime Minister Abe, wearing a long, caped Valentino dress made of red silk.



Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also hosted an official dinner for US President Trump and First Lady Melania at Akasaka Palace in Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS



5. Arriving in Seoul, she wore a dark burgundy coat with exaggerated sleeves and a zip detail by Spanish brand Delpozo, paired with blue pumps. In this outfit, she also visited the presidential Blue House and interacted with South Korean school children at the American ambassador's residence.



US First Lady Melania Trump arriving for a two-day state visit at US Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Nov 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA



6. To a state dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae In at the Blue House, she wore a blue and black dress with sheer panels and sequins, by New York-based French luxury brand J Mendel. Here, she let her hair down.



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive for a state dinner with South Korea's President Moon Jae In at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Nov 7, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



7. For a visit to the South Korean National Assembly followed by a visit to the National Cemetery, she wore a long, flowing black coat cinched in at the waist with a buckled belt.