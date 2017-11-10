China's First Lady Peng Liyuan gives Melania Trump a run for her fashion money

As the world scrutinises United States First Lady Melania Trump's outfits during her husband's Asia tour, eyes are also drawn to the other First Lady from the China leg of the tour - Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife, Peng Liyuan, 54.

Ms Peng, who is noted in China for her style, has looked every bit as put-together as her American guest, if not more. But unlike Mrs Trump, who has been trotting out coats and dresses by luxury designers such as Valentino, Dior and Gucci throughout her Asia tour, Ms Peng eschews labels and dresses with subtle polish.

Rarely seen without her signature bouffant up-do, the former folk singer favours traditional Chinese cheongsam and tailored cuts, but also knows how to accessorise creatively with brooches and clutches.

Here is a look at what she has chosen to wear while hosting the Trumps in China.

When the Trumps arrived in China on Wednesday (Nov 8), the Chinese presidential couple led them on a tour of the Forbidden City. Ms Peng wore a smart grey wool coat with draped material arranged over her shoulders. Under the coat, the collar of a black cheongsam peeked out at her neck. She paired this outfit with tall suede boots and a small black clutch.



President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump pose for photographers with President Xi Jinping of China and his wife, Peng Liyuan (right), during a tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Related Story Fashion diplomacy: A look at how Melania Trump dresses to fit all occasions on her Asia tour

On Thursday (Nov 9), the two First Ladies, after attending a welcome ceremony with their husbands, visited Banchang Primary School, where they took in a cultural performance and looked in on classes including calligraphy, fashion and cooking. Ms Peng chose to wear a black coat with slits on either side, buttoned over a taupe silk cheongsam. She accessorised with a brooch fastened at the collar and pearl earrings.



US First Lady Melania Trump and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan (left) are escorted by a student after a cultural performance during a visit to Banchang Primary School in Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS



To a state dinner on Thursday evening, Ms Peng wore a black floor-length cheongsam ensemble consisting of a sheer, embroidered layer over a wine-coloured sheath, and a round brooch at the collar. She completed the look with black pumps and a tiny clutch.