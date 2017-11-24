Carrie K receives multiple honours at Singapore Fashion Awards 2017

SINGAPORE - Jewellery designer Carolyn Kan of homegrown jewellery brand Carrie K took triple honours at the Singapore Fashion Awards (SFA) 2017, held on Friday (Nov 24) evening to recognise contributions to the local fashion industry at the W Singapore Sentosa Cove hotel.

Besides winning the inaugural Bespoke Award, a new category created this year in recognition of the increasing popularity of bespoke services, Carrie K was also awarded the Best Collaboration of the Year prize for its Beauty and the Beast Collection in partnership with Disney.

Additionally, Ms Kan, the founder of pro-local designers retail initiative Keepers, was honoured with the Champion for Creatives and Designers Award for contributing to the industry with events such as Multiply: A Majestic Playground in which more than 50 artists produced works displayed at the New Majestic Hotel just before its closure.

"I am a dreamer but I could never have dreamt that this would happen - getting three awards that are very, very different, for projects I'm super proud of," said Ms Kan, who also presented the Designer of the Year (Accessories) Award, which she also won last year.

The award that means the most to her is the Champion award because "I really do it out of love for the community, and I get back as much as I put in".

Awards such as these, the 44-year-old says, are "not only important but inspiring" for a designer.

Ms Kan took home a trophy for each prize, $3,000 in cash for the Bespoke Award and staycation vouchers at the W Singapore Sentosa Cove.

To celebrate, she is thinking of having a cookout session with her team. She intends to use the prize money to allow her team to take part in makers' workshops. The staycations will also go to her team members.

At the SFA, a total of 13 awards were given out in three areas: Design, in which local designers were honoured; Marketing, which recognised the popularity and prominence of brands; and Contributor, in which makeup artists, photographers and stylists were celebrated.

In the fashion category, winner of the Designer of the Year Award (Fashion) was Chelsea Scott-Blackhall of four-year-old streetwear label Dzojchen, who beat Aijek's Danelle Woo and Nuboaix's Jessica Lee and Yong Siyuan.

"It's a beautiful thing to allow inspiration and lust for life into your work. This is a bonus amid life for me. It's that little bit of fuel. It's affirmation. It's pride. It means the world to me," said Ms Scott-Blackhall, 35. "Designers have to be tenacious but also humble. Singapore's such a small country but we drive design hard."

The Emerging Designer of the Year Award (Fashion) went to Elizabeth Soon of daily wear label Ametsubi. Other labels in the running were Beyond The Vines and Amos Ananda.

Designer of the Year Award (Accessories) went to Marilyn Tan of luxury label Marilyn Tan Jewellery, who beat Quanda Ong of bag label Gnome & Bow and Mandy Wu of jewellery brand Mandy Wu.

Emerging Designer of the Year (Accessories) went to Afzal Imram and Lin Ruiyin of fine jewellery label State Property. They beat Mashizan Masjum of luxury shoe label Mashizan and the designers of artisan leather goods label Tribute by 79 Tribal Nation.

Designers of the Year each received prizes including $5,000 in cash, a trophy, a staycation at the W Singapore Sentosa Cove and beauty products. Emerging Designers of the Year each received $3,000 in cash, a staycation and beauty products.

In the Contributor category, Elain Lim was named Make-Up Artist of the Year, Marc Teng was Hairstylist of the Year, Stefan Khoo was Photographer of the Year and Jeremy Tan was Fashion Stylist of the Year. Each received a trophy and a perfume kit.

In the Marketing category, menswear label Benjamin Barker garnered the Best Marketing Award. And the Top 3 Most Popular Brands of the Year, determined by public voting, remained the same as last year: Love, Bonito; By Invite Only and Beyond the Vines. Each received a trophy.

Hosted by radio DJ Yasminne Cheng, the event saw more than 360 guests. The guest of honour was Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ms Sim Ann.

There was an emotional moment when couture and bridal gown designer Tan Yoong, who died in January, was conferred the Honorary Award. Guests watched a photo montage of his works.

Celebrity guests who were present included veteran fashion director Daniel Boey and actors Desmond Tan, Oon Shu An and Carrie Wong, who also presented awards.

Judges included CEO of the Textile & Fashion Federation Lynette Lee, designer Frederick Lee, retail mogul Tina Tan-Leo, Nuyou magazine editor Terence Lee, entrepreneur Tjin Lee and actress Janice Koh.

The Singapore Fashion Awards is organised by the Textile & Fashion Federation and supported by the DesignSingapore Council. The biennial Awards were first held in 2001 and the last edition was in the mid-2000s. It is not known why the event took a hiatus.