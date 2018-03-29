Winter Sonata star Choi Ji Woo announces surprise wedding

In a handwritten letter, Korean star Choi Ji Woo told her fans that she had to be cautious about revealing the news so as not to burden her in-laws.PHOTO: GOLDEN DEW
Seoul (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - Korean Wave star Choi Ji Woo announced her marriage hours before the event on Thursday (March 29).

The 42-year-old actress posted a photo of a handwritten letter on her fan club website, saying: "Today is the day I have promised a new beginning with my partner for life."

She added that she had to be cautious about revealing the news so as not to burden her in-laws.

Her management agency, YG Entertainment, said the couple had been dating for a year.

They would have a small, private wedding ceremony with close family members in attendance "because the groom is not an entertainer but an ordinary office worker", the agency added.

Choi is well known throughout Asia for her role in the 2002 drama Winter Sonata.

[BREAKING] Choi Ji Woo announced that she will be getting married today in Seoul!!! Her husband is a non celebrity and they dated for around a year. She is sad that she could not inform us beforehand because she would not want to burden her family. She says she will live happily with those that she loves. • • • OMG I AM SHAKING RIGHT NOW BUT I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER 😭😭😭😭 UNNIE CONGRATULATIONS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART, I HOPE YOU ARE HAPPY AND HAVE A HAPPY WEDDING!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ LOVING YOU AS ALWAYS 😭😭😭🙆🏻🙆🏻🙆🏻 #choijiwoo #hallyustar #goddess #beauty #ygstage #ygfamily #최지우 #지우히메
