Watch K-pop stars Shinee, Red Velvet in Nov concert for free (kind of)

Popular Korean pop bands Shinee and Red Velvet will be performing in Singapore at a joint concert on Nov 24 at Suntec Convention Centre.

Tickets to the show are not for sale, but fans can try to score free tickets by shopping at The Shilla Duty Free stores in Changi Airport.

To receive a pair of tickets in the better-positioned Tier 1 section of the venue, fans must each spend at least $700.

For a pair of Tier 2 tickets, they have to spend at least $500.

Ticket redemption starts on Sept 15.

The Shilla Duty Free Singapore and Changi Airport Group are presenting the concert to mark the opening of the new Shilla Duty Free store at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

For details of the concert and ticket redemption, go to http://concert.shilladutyfree.com/