Tickets to Harry Styles' Singapore gig go on sale May 5

SINGAPORE - One Direction member Harry Styles' solo show here on Nov 23 at The Star Theatre is his only stop in South-east Asia.

Tickets priced at $68, $98, $128 and $168 go on sale on May 5 at 9am via www.apactix.com. Ticket sales at the Indoor Stadium box office and all SingPost outlets start at 10am.

The Star Theatre is a 5,000-capacity venue and Styles, 23, had performed here with One Direction in 2015 to a crowd of 30,000 concertgoers, so tickets are likely to sell out quickly.

In order to prevent reselling and unauthorised use of tickets, the organiser Live Nation Lushington Singapore is limiting tickets to four per transaction, and tickets are strictly non-transferable.

Each ticket will have the name of the person who made the purchase printed on it, and there will be identity checks on show day. Tickets purchased cannot be resold, refunded or exchanged.

One Direction, arguably one of the most successful pop acts, went on hiatus last year after releasing Made In The AM

Styles releases his eponymous 10-track album on May 12. The first single, Sign Of The Times, has been well received. His world tour, which will also see him hitting the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan, will run from September to December.

Other members of One Direction, including Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, have also launched solo careers with varying degress of success. Another member, Liam Payne, has ventured into songwriting, but has yet to release a solo effort.