Singer Jolin Tsai and model Vivian Dawson split up after six years of dating

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai and model Vivian Dawson have gone their separate ways after six years of dating.

Her manager confirmed this to Apple Daily, saying the couple reached a decision together to break up and the split last month was amicable.

The news was shocking, as their relationship had been seen as stable, with fans expecting them to marry.

Tsai, 36, and New Zealand-born Dawson, 32, hit it off while working on a music video together in 2010.

Their romance was not well received at first as he was then unknown compared to Tsai, who was already an established star.

In 2012, however, Dawson went into acting, later gaining a name for himself in the movie Tiny Times 3.

Were differing views to blame for their split?

Earlier this month, Dawson told Apple in an interview that if he were to marry, he would want marital assets to be held jointly, and his wife to adopt his surname and wear her wedding ring always.

These are traditional views that the career-minded and wealthy Tsai would not likely agree to, Apple said.

However, his agent later clarified that he had expressed himself wrongly in Chinese, and that he actually meant he believed in separate ownership of assets after marriage.

Tsai split up with Mandopop king Jay Chou, 37, in 2005 after three years of dating. She was also romantically linked previously to actor Eddie Peng, 34.