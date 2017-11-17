Singaporean DJ Joshua Simon in multi-singer cover for musical film The Greatest Showman

Singaporean DJ Joshua Simon rubbed shoulders with the likes of actor Hugh Jackman and American singer Keala Settle for a recording of This Is Me, a song for upcoming musical film The Greatest Showman.

Movie studio 20th Century Fox gathered 17 singers from around the world at London's famous Abbey Road Studios to record the cover and film the music video, which featured cameos from Settle and Jackman.

Simon is a 27-year-old Chinese-Indian DJ with Singapore Press Holdings' Kiss92 station.

He had dropped excited sneak peeks on his social media channels, writing on Instagram on Friday: "This world is one big show and I'm ready for my closeup."

"This is what dreams are made of," he wrote on Facebook, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip. "From portable cassette tape recorder to Abbey Road, dreams do come true."

The Greatest Showman, which stars Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, is set to air in Singapore on Dec 28.

The film is a biographical musical about the birth of show business, charting the tale of American showman P.T. Barnum, who founds what becomes the renowned Barnum & Bailey Circus, a travelling circus billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth".