Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza now a Grab driver

SINGAPORE - Former Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza is now a Grab driver.

About three weeks ago, Twitter user @HanisRojo called for a JustGrab ride, and took a screengrab of the driver's profile, showing the former singer's profile photo and his real name "Muhammad Mirzahady".

During the ride, which took place around midnight, the user tweeted the screengrab, as well as comments such as: "I'm inside the car with him now!"

When netizens asked him to take a selfie with Hady, the user replied that he wanted to, but was "shy". The user tweeted: "Just enjoy the moment."

His screengrab was eventually shared more than 1,500 times on Twitter.

Checks by The Straits Times show that the profile is authentic. According to it, Hady drives a Toyota Wish, and has been given a 5-star rating by Grab passengers.

When contacted, the singer declined comment.

The 37-year-old shot to fame in 2006 as the winner of the second season of reality TV show Singapore Idol, with his smooth R&B voice and with his dreamboat smile.

A year later, he also won the title of Asian Idol, beating five other Idol winners from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam and the Philippines.

He sang the theme song Shine For Singapore for the National Day Parade in 2008.

The singer also has two albums to his name - his 2006 debut self-titled album, which reportedly achieved platinum status within four days of its release, and another titled Sang Penyanyi, released in 2009.

In 2014, he married Ms Nurjannah Nur Wahid, a Malaysian.

Two years later, he started a business called Tempting Trading, which according to its Facebook page sells food such as mixed preserved fruits and crispy deep-fried crab strips covered with creamy salted egg.

That year, he told a reporter from The New Paper: "I never intended to become a superstar or a pop star or the Asian Idol. There has been a mixed reaction to me choosing to stop singing but... it was my choice."