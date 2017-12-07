Singapore and regional acts to perform at indie music festival Laneway 2018

SINGAPORE - A mixed bag of home-grown and Southeast Asian acts have been added to the line-up of indie music event St Jerome's Laneway Festival 2018, set to take place at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, on Jan 27.

The five from Singapore are progressive rock band Amateur Takes Control, hip-hop/dancehall artist MAS1A, indie rock quartet Obedient Wives Club, rapper TheLionCityBoy and singer-songwriter and musician Tim De Cotta.

The second wave of acts announced on Dec 7 also include Malaysian electronic music artist ALEXTBH, Indonesian shoegaze band Heals and Filipino indie folk band The Ransom Collective.

The local and regional acts join the 15 global names that were announced in October. These include critically acclaimed names such as American singer-songwriter Father John Misty, whose new release Pure Comedy earned perfect scores from several music critics; Grammy-nominated hip-hop/R&B/ soul act Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals; and British alternative rock quartet Wolf Alice, a Grammy Award and Mercury Prize nominee.

Laneway, a day-long outdoors festival, started out in Melbourne in 2004 and made its Singapore debut at Fort Canning Park in 2011.

This year's edition at Gardens by the Bay in January attracted 10,000 music fans.