Shinhwa star Eric Mun to wed in July

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - Eric Mun, the leader of boy band Shinhwa, is set to tie the knot with model and actress Na Hye Mi on July 1.

He posted a letter to fans on the band's official social media page on Monday morning (April 17) to announce his upcoming marriage with his girlfriend of three years.

"I met a lifelong caring friend of mine, and I will be having a quiet and respectful marriage with my family and friends in a church," he said in the letter.

In 2014 a rumour about Mun and Na dating was reported by local media outlets, but they denied the reports. As the rumour resurfaced, Mun's agency confirmed the relationship on Feb 23.

Mun, 38, debuted as a member of Shinhwa in 1998 and started his acting career by starring in the MBC drama Breathless in 2003. He has actively pursued acting for the past decade, starring in various hit dramas including tvN's Another Miss Oh in 2016.

Na, 26, made her debut as a child actress in director Kim Ki Duk's Address Unknown in 2001. She also appeared in MBC's Over The Rainbow and High Kick! in 2006. She confirmed on Monday that she would join the cast of the film adaptation of Cheese In The Trap.