Rockwell, Kidman win Golden Globes, host Seth Meyers cracks sexual harassment jokes

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - - It took only four minutes for Harvey Weinstein to be booed Sunday night (Jan 8 morning, Singapore time) at the 75th Golden Globes.

Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of misconduct - prompting police investigations, lawsuits and the collapse of his former studio - was a major figure at the Globes for decades. He was seen as a master manipulator of voters. He always sat at a prime table during the ceremony. His post-Globes parties were often the splashiest.

Seth Meyers, hosting the Globes for the first time, turned directly to what he called "the elephant not in the room," when he opened the NBC broadcast by saying, "Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen".

He later said of Weinstein, "Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he's the first person booed during the 'In Memoriam' segment."

The night's first award went to Nicole Kidman, who won best actress in a television movie or miniseries. "Power of women!" she said, holding up her Globe and name checking her female co-stars. Kidman won for the HBO series Big Little Lies, in which she plays a battered wife who summons the courage to leave her husband.

The Handmaid's Tale won for best TV drama.

Sam Rockwell on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his role as an angry police officer in the dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He bested Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water) and Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World).

The first-time Globe winner noted that he had often starred in indie films and said: "It's nice to be in a movie that people see."

The 2018 Globes were draped in black, quite literally, with actresses and some actors vowing to use their attire to make a statement about sexual harassment in Hollywood and other spheres. Winners were expected to use their moments of glory to rail against the systemic sexism and silence that allowed the behaviour of men like Weinstein, James Toback, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey to fester for decades. Still, this year's

Globes were expected to serve as a test for the more erudite Oscars, which are scheduled for March 4. Can Hollywood castigate itself and celebrate itself at the same time? And deliver a telecast and red carpet extravaganza that keep the ratings from tumbling?