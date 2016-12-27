Running Man star Lee Kwang Soo wins award amid show's controversy

Running Man star Lee Kwang Soo bags the Top Excellence Award for his performance on the popular variety programme.
All six cast members at the SBS Entertainment Awards on Sunday.
SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Running Man star Lee Kwang Soo nabbed a top prize at this year's SBS Entertainment Awards on Sunday.

He took home the Top Excellence Award for his performance on popular variety programme Running Man, which has been plagued with controversy lately over the alleged dismissal of two of its cast members, Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jong Gook.

The production team announced later that the two would stay on until the show's February finale.

On Sunday, all six cast members of the show were at the awards ceremony.

Lee delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking those who "worked hard to defend Running Man."

  • 2016 SBS Entertainment Awards winners

  • Daesang

    Shin Dong Yup

    Male Rookie Award

    Yoo Byung Jae, Kangnam

    Female Rookie Award

    Lee Yeon Soo, Gong Seung Yeon, TWICE's Jungyeon

    Radio DJ Award

    Park So Hyun

    Best Couple Award

    Kim Kwang Kyu & Kim Wan Sun, Park Hyung Il & Park Soon Ja

    Best Friend Award

    'Flower Road'

    Variety Scene Stealer Award

    Choi Sung Kook, Jo Se Ho

    Writer Award (Variety)

    Yook So Young (Ugly Duckling)

    Writer Award (Documentary)

    Park Jin Ah (Curious Story Y, The Its Know, Animal Farm)

    Writer Award (Radio)

    Lee Jae Kook (Kim Chang Ryul's Old School)

    Producer Award

    Park Soo Hong, Kim Joon Hyun

    Special Award

    Baek Jong Won

    Mobile Icon Award

    Yang Se Hyung

    Best Entertainer

    Kim Min Seok, Kim Hwan, AOA's Seolhyun

    This Year's Program (Variety)

    Ugly Duckling

    This Year's Program (Documentary)

    The Its Know

    This Year's Star

    J.Y. Park

    Excellence Award (Comedy)

    Kim Jin Gon, Kim Jung Hwan

    Excellence Award (Talk Show)

    Jun Hyun Moo, Sung Dae Hyun

    Excellence Award (Variety)

    Seo Jang Hoon

    Top Excellence Award (Comedy)

    Hong Yoon Hwa

    Top Excellence Award (Talk Show)

    Kim Gun Mo

    Top Excellence Award (Variety)

    Lee Kwang Soo

"To Ji Suk Jin, who taught me about life and entertainment, to Yoo Jae Seok, who made me the person I am today, to Kim Jong Gook, my mentor, to Haha, whom I love like family, to Song Ji Hyo, who is like my real sister, and to Gary, Song Joong Ki and Lizzy. I love you all so much," Lee said, listing each of his team-mates.

Pictures showed Song shedding tears.

Fans were left wondering why Running Man, which has been airing on SBS for almost seven years, reaped only one prize.

In response, SBS, in a statement on Instagram, explained that the Running Man cast had asked not to be given any prizes as they wanted to keep a low profile during the awards show.

"For this reason, Running Man was only given one award," the statement added.

The night's Grand Prize was handed to comedian-TV host Shin Dong Yup for his work on Mom's Diary - My Ugly Duckling, a reality show spotlighting celebrities and their mothers.

The show, launched in July, boasted a viewership of over 10 per cent on Friday nights.

