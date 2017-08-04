Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen singer marries model girlfriend

TOKYO - Japanese comedian Piko Taro, whose song Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen catapulted him to YouTube fame last year, has signed off on a marriage application.

The 44-year-old, whose real name is Daimaou Kosaka, is marrying model and media personality Hitomi Yasueda, 29, reported the SoraNews 24 portal.

They have been dating for four years after they met on a television show.

"I was attracted to the kindness, earnestness, sadness and strength of spirit that she showed when we talked," said Kosaka.

He has ridden on his fame to appear in a video from South Korean rapper Psy and a commercial for a Japanese telco that also featured American singer Justin Bieber.