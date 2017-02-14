On Valentine's Day, Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan announce that they are expecting a boy

TAIPEI - Singer Jay Chou and his wife are expecting their second child, a boy, he announced on social media on Tuesday (Feb 14).

Sharing a photo of the couple on Facebook and Weibo, he wrote: "Valentine's Day, time for mummy's lover from her past life to come along."

It is a play on Taiwanese parlance, in which daughters are described as their fathers' lovers from their past lives.

The picture shows Chou, 38, and model Hannah Quinlivan, 23, on a boat. She is sporting a bikini and a baby bump.

The couple married in 2014, and had their wedding ceremony in England in January 2015. Their first child, a girl, was born in July 2015, three months after they announced the pregnancy.

Quinlivan once said she hoped to have three children before age 25. But she suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome, and had to rest after the birth of her daughter, said Apple Daily.