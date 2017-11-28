Most Singaporeans proud of Singapore music, says NAC music survey

SINGAPORE - Most Singaporeans, two out of three, are proud of home-grown music, but only 8 per cent listen to it daily. These were the results of the National Arts Council's (NAC) first national music consumption survey, announced on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The figures were derived from door-to-door interviews conducted with 1,000 Singapore citizens and permanent residents from May to June. The breakdown was representative of Singapore's resident population.

For the survey, Singapore music was defined as "any genre of music composed or performed by musicians who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents".

Nearly half (49 per cent) of listeners tune in to Singapore music on a weekly basis, the survey found.

The one-third of Singaporeans who do not listen to local music cite a lack of exposure to home-grown music or a preference for international music.

To help raise awareness and increase the profile of Singapore-made music, the NAC will launch a national movement in 2018, dubbed Hear65, with its partner, music media company Bandwagon.

The seeds for the movement were planted even before the survey results were tabulated, NAC's deputy director, sector development for music, Mr Kok Tse Wei, told The Straits Times.

"Anecdotally, we already knew that we need to do something about raising awareness of Singaporean music. I think it's been encouraging in terms of the momentum of success, especially in the contemporary music field in recent years. But we wanted a little bit more data and meat to guide how we are going to shape Hear65."

The survey also showed that nine out of 10 Singaporeans listen to music at least once a week. More than half listen to music through offline channels such as their personal music libraries (26 per cent), broadcast radio (22 per cent) and television (9 per cent). Eighteen per cent listen through online music videos such as YouTube and 10 per cent through paid streaming services such as Spotify.

In terms of genres, Top 40 hits and pop music make up the bulk of the consumed music (61 per cent) while hip-hop, R&B and soul are the next most popular genres (27 per cent). Traditional ethnic music comes in third (19 per cent).