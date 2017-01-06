Singapore actress Yvonne Lim gives birth to her second child, a daughter

Yvonne Lim's Taiwanese husband Alex Tien, 37, with their daughter Alexa.
Yvonne Lim's Taiwanese husband Alex Tien, 37, with their daughter Alexa. PHOTO: COURTESY OF YVONNE LIM AND THE CELEBRITY AGENCY
Actress Yvonne Lim with her husband Alex Tien and their son Alex Junior, who is now two years old.
Actress Yvonne Lim with her husband Alex Tien and their son Alex Junior, who is now two years old. PHOTO: COURTESY OF YVONNE LIM AND THE CELEBRITY AGENCY
Local actress Yvonne Lim with her husband Alex Tien and their son Alex Junior, who is now two years old.
Local actress Yvonne Lim with her husband Alex Tien and their son Alex Junior, who is now two years old. PHOTO: COURTESY OF YVONNE LIM AND THE CELEBRITY AGENCY
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
56 min ago
nggwen@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Local actress Yvonne Lim, 40, had her good pals, fellow actresses Hong Huifang and Zoe Tay, flying to Taipei to give her support when she gave birth to a daughter in Taipei on Friday afternoon (Jan 6).

Her Taiwanese businessman husband Alex Tien, 37, told The Straits Times that the two actresses are helping to look after Lim at a Taipei hospital while he looks after the couple's two-year-old son Alex Junior.

He said over the telephone from Taipei: "Huifang and Zoe are really thoughtful. They flew to Taiwan last night to accompany Yvonne. We knew she was about due after the new year, Huifang made plans to come over. Zoe came along as a surprise."

He heaved a sigh of relief after mother and child were safe following a Caesarean birth.

The newborn, who has been named Alexa, weighed 3.4kg, and according to Tien, she looks like "a delicate version of my son".

Although their daughter's name sounds like it was derived from his name Alex, Tien is quick to highlight that his wife came up with the name.

Tien, a former member of Taiwanese boy band B.A.D, and Lim married two years ago (2014). Lim, whose last Channel 8 drama was Blessings in 2014, has been based in Taipei since the marriage.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Travel Agency goes the extra mile to protect personal data
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping