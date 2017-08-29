Leon Lai's ex-wife Gaile Lok remarries

Hong Kong pop star Leon Lai's model ex-wife Gaile Lok has remarried, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in California last weekend with businessman Ian Chu.

Dressed in a bejewelled white and gold V-neck gown, her ceremony was attended by about 50 of the couple's closest family and friends.

In a report by Apple Daily, the 37-year-old bride was quoted via a text message, saying: "I'm very happy, I give my husband 100 marks! I hope we'll be happy forever."

Lok was previously married to Lai for four years before they split in 2012.

In a Apple Daily report posted last month, she had said that she would not be inviting him to the wedding. She added that she was rarely in touch with him.

Lai, 50, is single.

