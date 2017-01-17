Korean stars Rain and Kim Tae Hee to marry

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - K-pop star Rain will marry K-drama star Kim Tae Hee, he announced via a handwritten letter on Tuesday (Jan 17).

"I am ready to be a good husband and a man as the head of a household. She stood by me through thick and thin," the message read. "She's the greatest gift of all."

His agency Rain Company said: "We don't know the exact date when they are tying the knot. However, the ceremony will be small and private."

고맙습니다... 고맙습니다... A photo posted by RAIN♥ (@rain_oppa) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

Rain, 34, and Kim, 36, have been dating since 2012.