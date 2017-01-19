Korean stars Rain and Kim Tae Hee tie the knot in a modest church wedding

SEOUL - K-pop idol Rain and actress Kim Tae Hee wed in a modest ceremony in the Gahoe-dong Catholic Church in central Seoul on Thursday afternoon (Jan 19).

They exchanged nuptial gifts and prayed during the wedding Mass, which was attended by family members, close friends and heads of their management agencies, said Yonhap News Agency.

Actor Ahn Sung Ki, JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young, rapper Psy, g.o.d singer Joon Park and actress Honey Lee were among those invited to the wedding, said the report. Ahn was Rain's godfather when he was baptised in 2014.

The couple had announced their engagement only on Tuesday, saying they would have a low-key wedding. Yonhap said they told their guests when and where to go mere hours before the ceremony.

Rain, 34, and Kim, 37, met on the set of a television commercial in 2011 and began dating in 2012.

For the past two years, they had been denying wedding rumours. But on Sunday he released The Best Present, a song about a marriage proposal that started the rumour mill again.

The couple have no immediate plans for a honeymoon or parenthood, said Kim's agency.