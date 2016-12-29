Korean pop star Rain to work with Gangnam Style's Psy on his new album

SINGAPORE - Korean superstar Rain will be working with Gangnam Style star Psy for his upcoming album.

At a press event in Singapore on Thursday (Dec 29), Rain, 34, said: "Psy will be the producer. He is well-known for his retro and EDM, but this time it will be more R&B style."

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji Hoon, will first release a new single online in two weeks' time.

He met the local media at a brief session ahead of his solo concert on Friday at Resorts World Sentosa.

The Singapore show marks the last stop of his Squall regional tour, which kicked off in China in November last year.

He said: "I hope to show my natural self to fans. Compared to the bigger venues previously, tomorrow's concert will be at a smaller venue and will be a more intimate experience with fans."