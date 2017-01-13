Korean actors Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Eun Kyung launch new movie channel

South Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo was once the go-to child actor to play the younger version of male leads in dramas, such as fantasy hit Moon Embracing The Sun (2012).

On the cusp of adulthood at age 19 now, he is going through an admittedly tough transition from children's roles to lead roles.

"It's not easy making the transition. In Korea, people think I look older than my actual age. I would say that kind of helped me," he said in his signature deep baritone voice.

He was in town today for the launch of Korean movie cable channel tvN Movies, which will air Hwayi: A Monster Boy (2013), where he took the leading role of a teen raised among criminals.

Joining him at the press event was actress Shin Eun Kyung,22, who also started out as a child actress.

The pair took photos with 40 local fans, who were picked by a lucky draw, after the press conference in Sentosa.

Yeo, who has been in show business since he was eight, was clearly at ease with the attention showered on him.

As he said: "I enjoy the limelight, I started out really young, and then people started recognising me on the streets. It was not a bad feeling."

tvN Movies is available on StarHub TV Channel 818 and 819, and via online streaming service StarHub Go.