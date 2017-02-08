Keanu Reeves talks returning to franchises

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Three could be the magic number for Keanu Reeves. 

Even before his latest film, John Wick Chapter 2, there is talk that work is already underway on a third film in the action franchise and perhaps a TV series prequel to the first film. 

He told Reuters that it didn't take much to persuade him to reprise the titular hitman role, saying: "I love John Wick, I was getting a chance to work with Chad Stahelski, one of the directors from the first one, we had great ideas, we opened up the world, more action, the tone, making a darn good action movie, it's John Wick." 

The action sequel also sees Reeves teaming up with his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. 

The Matrix reunion is not the only one he's keen to see happen. 

Reeves told Reuters there are two other casts, Bill & Ted and Speed, that he's keen to be back on the big screen with, saying: "I would love the opportunity to play John Wick again and to do another story with Bill & Ted and I'd love to work with Sandra Bullock again so fingers crossed." 

John Wick Chapter 2 hits theatres on Jan 10.
 

