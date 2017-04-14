K-pop star Park Yu Chun to wed in September: Reports

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network ) - K-pop star Park Yu Chun confirmed on Thursday that he is set to tie the knot with a non-celebrity between September and November.

"It's true that Park Yu Chun will get married in fall," a C-JeS Entertainment representative told The Korea Herald. "We want to be careful about giving any further details, since Park is currently serving as a public service officer and the bride-to-be is a non-celebrity."

Local reports said that the 30-year-old JYJ singer-actor is to wed a 28-year-old grandaughter of Namyang Dairy Products' founder in a private ceremony in Seoul in September.

A report quoted a representative from Park's agency as saying: "It's all true. He has been in a relationship with her since late 2016."

However, Namyang Dairy Products claimed to have no knowledge of the wedding plans, the reports said.

Park is set to be discharged from his mandatory service in late August. In June 2016, he was embroiled in a scandal when four women alleged he had sexually assaulted them. He was found innocent of all charges in March.