Justin Bieber cancels tour: Ticket buyers to get full refunds, say concert organisers

SINGAPORE - Pop singer Justin Bieber's upcoming concert at the National Stadium on Oct 7 has been cancelled, organisers UnUsUaL Entertainment, TEM and AEG Presents confirmed in a press statement.

The three companies "sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused" and said that all ticket buyers will receive full refunds through the original mode of purchase.

Credit card purchases will be automatically credited back into their accounts 14 business days from Aug 1.

Those who purchased via cash or Nets have to go to Sports Hub Tix at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with their tickets and photo ID from Aug 1 to 14 for cash refunds. The refund hours are from 10am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and noon to 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The tickets range from $148 for restricted view seats to $1,898 for the most expensive VIP package.

The Canadian star had earlier announced that he has canned the remainder of his Purpose World Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Besides Singapore, the tour would have also included shows in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong and Canada.

Bieber's social media and press statements pointed out that he has performed in "150 successful shows across 6 continents" in the "last 18 months".

He last played in Singapore in 2013 as part of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.