Japanese pop idol Seiko Matsuda and Mark Lee to star in Eric Khoo ramen movie

SINGAPORE - Eric Khoo's upcoming film, Ramen Teh, will feature Japanese food and Japanese stars such as 1980s pop idol Seiko Matsuda.

Zhao Wei Films, Wild Orange Artists and Clover Films announced the movie on Friday, following reports that Matsuda had flown to Singapore to be treated for back and waist injuries.

Japanese actor Takumi Saito, comedian Mark Lee and actress Jeannette Aw will also star in the film about a young ramen chef from Japan who travels to Singapore to trace the life of his late Singaporean mother.

Ramen king Keisuke Takeda and food blogger Leslie Tay are also involved in the project, said the press release. They will bring to the table their knowledge of Japanese and local food.

Filming has begun on the movie, which also features Japanese actors Tsuyoshi Ihara and Tetsuya Bessho. The film is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2018.

Still an active singer at age 55, Matsuda has been dubbed "the eternal idol".

According to Japan's Josei Seven magazine, she hurt her back and waist in a fall earlier in the month, but delivered two performances at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan over the weekend.

After the show on Sunday night, Matsuda was photographed in a wheelchair at Haneda Airport, and in the company of her husband and her mother. She was reported to have landed in Singapore on Monday.