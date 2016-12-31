Celeb couple and Twelve Cupcakes owners Jaime Teo and Daniel Ong announce divorce

Former beauty queen Jaime Teo and ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong announced they have been divorced since August, on Saturday (Dec 31), after nine years of marriage.
Former beauty queen Jaime Teo and ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong announced they have been divorced since August, on Saturday (Dec 31).

On the final day of the year, Teo, 39, and Ong, 41, announced the news in separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts. The pair have a six-year-old daughter, Renee.

Teo and Ong were also business partners, after founding cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes together in 2011. The chain has 12 outlets in Singapore, according to its website.

Last day of the new year, thought we should make this official. After 11 years, and much thought and contemplation. It's with great sadness @jmeteo and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have been officially divorced since August after a reflective 2016. But we have and always will remain committed and loving co-parents to our daughter Renee. Though our journey as a couple has ended, we will always remain friends and our focus is now on giving Renee as normal a childhood as possible. We ask for your kindness, prayers, and love as we walk into 2017 - if you have something to say, please let it be out of love and words of encouragement. This has been a heartbreaking and a very tough time but we look forward to a brand new 2017 and future.- dan

Last day of 2016 and we thought we should make this official going into the new year... After 11 years, and much thought and contemplation, it's with great sadness that @daniel_ong_singapore and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have been officially divorced since August but we have and will always remain committed and loving co- parents to our daughter @thisisreneeong Though our journey as a couple has ended, we will always remain friends and our focus is now on giving Renee as normal a childhood as possible. Please, we ask for your kindness, prayers, and love as we walk into 2017 - if you have something to say, please let it be out of love and words of encouragement. This has been a very tough time but we look forward to a brand new 2017 and future.

Teo wrote in her post: "Though our journey as a couple has ended, we will always remain friends and our focus is now on giving Renee as normal a childhood as possible."

Ong added that the past months had been "a heartbreaking and very tough time, but we look forward to a brand new 2017 and future".

