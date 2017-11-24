Jackie Chan and Jacky Cheung were pallbearers at Willie Chan's funeral

SINGAPORE - At the funeral of powerful Hong Kong film producer and manager Willie Chan at Hong Kong Funeral Home on Nov 23, stars Jackie Chan and Jacky Cheung were among the pallbearers.

Chan died in his sleep on Oct 24 at the age of 76.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he managed a glittery group of talent, including Jackie Chan, Maggie Cheung, Cherie Chung, Jacky Cheung, Carol Cheng, Joey Wong, Tony Leung Ka Fai, Carina Lau, Simon Yam, Sylvia Chang and Joan Chen, said Ming Pao.

The pallbearers at the Christian ceremony also included legendary film producer Raymond Chow, 90, Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung and actors Patrick Tse and Ti Lung, reported Apple Daily. Willie Chan was then cremated.

According to Apple Daily, many entertainers had turned up at the wake, including South Korean actor Lee Byung Hun, actor Donnie Yen, singer-actor Jaycee Chan and producer Nansun Shi while the likes of singers Andy Hui and Sammi Cheng; and director Peter Chan and actress Sandra Ng sent flower wreathes.

The traditional gifts of money collected will be donated in Willie Chan's name to two charities, Hong Kong AIDS Foundation and Rainbow of Hong Kong.