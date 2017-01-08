It's a girl for Ruby Lin and Wallace Huo

TAIPEI - It's a girl, with dimples like her parents.

Actress Ruby Lin welcomed her first child with actor Wallace Huo on Friday (Jan 6), five months after their whirlwind wedding, said Apple Daily.

The baby, 50cm long and 3.3kg, was born by Caesarean in Chung Shan Hospital in Taipei. Lin announced the birth on Facebook, saying: "Welcome, our little angel", and sharing a photo of a small footprint.

Speaking to Apple Daily on Saturday (Jan 7), the new mum said: "She has two dimples. The two of us have one on one side, she has gathered two, it's so fun."

Huo had taken time off from the set of the drama Ruyi's Royal Love In The Palace to attend the baby's birth. Lin said: "Her father is reluctant to put her down. He's been holding her."

Lin, 40, and Huo, 37, took 10 years to progress from friendship to love. But after they became an item at her birthday party in late January last year, they sped up their pace. They announced their romance in late May, married in late July and now, they are a family of three.