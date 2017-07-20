"It felt embarrassing to act out intimate scenes that we wanted to keep private": Chris and Fann

Actors Fann Wong and Christopher Lee are acting together for the first time in a local drama since they got married in 2009. Their upcoming Channel 8 drama Doppelganger - in which Lee's troubled character gets a second shot at life after taking the place of his look-alike - also marks the first time in 14 years that they have co-starred in local series. Their last one was Always On My Mind (2003).

The celebrity couple had steered clear of romancing each other on set because Lee felt it was awkward for their private displays of affection to be made public.

Lee, 45, says: "Back then when we first got married, it felt embarrassing to act out lovey-dovey scenes, such as kissing in front of the crew and audiences. These were intimate moments that we wanted to keep to ourselves. It would be like broadcasting our life at home."

Wong, 46, says: "We had worked together so many times before getting married. I was worried that audiences would not be able to differentiate betweem the reel and real us. So we decided to stop acting together."

The couple, whose son Zed turns three on National Day next month, have since overcome the mental barrier.

Curious to know how married life and parenthood have impacted their chemistry on set, they took on two productions together within this year. Apart from Doppelganger, they also flew to Beijing in April this year to film Chinese thriller movie Yi Nian, which means "a thought" in Chinese.

Wong says: "My husband would come home from filming his own project and tell me he is itching to act opposite me. Having gone through ups and downs in life together, we've grown and matured. Perhaps working together again will bring about new sparks."

Doppelganger premieres on March 13 next year on Channel 8.